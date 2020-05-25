Ranveer Singh Reveals Deepika Padukone's Ruthless Side On The Badminton Court

On Sunday, Ranveer Singh was seen interacting with Sunil Chetri during a live Instagram session as part of the 'Eleven On Ten' series. During the chat, Sunil revealed some interesting facts about Ranveer's relationship with wife Deepika Padukone on a badminton court.

Sunil quoted Deepika from another interview saying that, she give Ranveer only three points in a game out of respect because he is Prakash Padukone's son-in-law. On hearing this Ranveer was quick to call out to his 'Baby' and said, "Baby Expose kar rahi hai tu mujhe (You are exposing me)".

Deepika also joined the chat with a thumps-up and a burst of hearty laughter from behind the background. Ranveer then explained about the matches and said, "I thought I am a very athletic guy and have played a lot of badminton at my nani's place during childhood days but the maximum I have scored is three and at times I don't get off the mark."

"She has been out of practice, I thought I will put up a good fight but I realized that badminton is also about putting the shuttlecock wherever you want to. She is ruthless, embarrasses me every time and takes every game seriously taking up every point," Ranveer added.

Ranveer went on to promise that he will improve his skills and beat his wife at the game. "That is one aspect of my life that I want to get better at, so that I am able to at least not be a complete embarrassment on the court. I promise to work hard and one day I will cross 10 in a 21 point game."

Ranveer and Deepika have been sharing snippets of their new quarantine lifestyle and fans are loving their adorable posts. Yesterday, Deepika shared a post on Instagram, claiming Ranveer has the most squishable face ever.

On the work front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of '83, directed by Kabir Khan and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Divyang Thakkar.

