Ranveer Singh Says He Has Gone Into Hibernation During The Pandemic and Is Trying To Stay Positive

Ranveer Says The Lockdown Has Been Different Every Week

IANS quoted Ranveer as saying, "I have been engaging this period of lockdown in very different ways. In the first 2 weeks, it felt like something, then in the first month, then month and a half and now it's been 2 months. So, I have been going through various phases." He shared that it is disturbing and devastating to witness what is happening to people across the world in this unprecedented pandemic.

'Wasn't Prepared To Engage Anyone In Public'

He continued, "You know what the world is facing, this global crisis, that it really weighs down on you. So, I was going through my own process to - wrapping my head around it in a way that it has an effect on you emotionally, mentally. I don't think I was prepared to engage anyone or anything in public."

Ranveer Is Making Sure He Stays Positive And Optimistic

Talking about how he has been coping with it, he said, "I'm staying home and making sure that I'm using this time in as positive a way as possible. Trying to be positive, trying to be optimistic, trying to find the silver lining, trying to see the brighter side of things as grim a scenario that it is," adding that he used the time to kind of hibernate and experience the joy of doing nothing.

'I'm Living Under The Radar During The Lockdown'

Talking about how hectic his life was before lockdown, he said, "I must say before this, life was moving at a very frenetic, at a very hectic pace. I felt I was a hamster on a wheel especially after Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy. My work load in the past year, year and half increased to a level where I was teetering to a level of a burn out. I have lived this period being under the radar, off the grid as they say. In a way this lockdown period has been well timed for me. I get this time to introspect, to focus on myself."