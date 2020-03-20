Ranveer Singh Shares His Self-Quarantine Plans With Fans: 'Ghar Pe Baitho, Khao Piyo, Mast Raho'

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities, who are used to hectic working schedules, are now homebound. In the spare time, some of them are busy indulging in self-love, while others are spending some quality time with their family.

Since the last few days, Deepika Padukone has been sharing glimpses of how she has been using her free-time productively by cleaning her wardrobe and some self-pampering. Meanwhile, her hubby Ranveer Singh recently posted on social media after a short break and guess what, he had some 'delicious' plans on his mind.

He shared a picture of customized Nutella jars with his name on them, and captioned it as, "Ghar pe baitho, khao piyo, masst raho." (sic)

Next, he shared how he is chilling at home by posting a series of pictures. In one of them, he is seen lying on the couch. The caption, "Laid back life" perfectly captured his current mood.

The actor even walked down the memory lane and posted a throwback picture of him with his sister where they are both seen lying on the bed at home and chilling.

View this post on Instagram Chill at home @riticulousness A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Mar 19, 2020 at 3:29pm PDT

Later, Deepika shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story where she is cheering to chocolates with Ranveer.

With respect to work, the couple will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama, '83 where Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika essays his wife Romi. Besides this film, Ranveer's upcoming films include Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht. The actor also has a cameo in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.

