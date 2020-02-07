ranveer-singh-wraps-shoot-for-yrf-s-jayeshbhai-jordaar

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Friday announced that he has concluded shooting for his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film, which is directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang, marks a reunion for Ranveer and director-producer Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his first big break with 2010's Band Baaja Baaraat.

In a Twitter, Ranveer shared a photo with the director and producer as he shared the news of the film's shoot end. "It's a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir... from 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to "Jayeshbhai Jordaar', it's been an incredible 10 years under your guidance.

"Divyang... You are a ball of love and positive energy. Thank you for making me your Jayesh," the 34-year-old actor posted.

In another tweet, Ranveer gave a Gujarati twist to his famous song 'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy. "Apna tem aagaya ne @yrf" the actor wrote.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. Fans are quite excited to watch the chemistry of Ranveer and Shalini. The film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. It is scheduled to be released later this year.

Apart from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer is also gearing up for his forthcoming release, '83 and soon he will kick-start the shooting of Karan Johar's much-ambitious project, Takht.