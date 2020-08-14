Ranvir Shorey And Konkona Sen Sharma Officially Divorced; To Share Joint Custody Of 8-Year-Old Son

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma are now officially divorced after a five-year separation. As per a report in ETimes, the couple was granted a divorce on August 13.

Amruta Sathe Pathak, who was representing Konkona, confirmed the news report and said that all legal proceedings have been completed. She was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "Yes, Konkona and Ranvir are now divorced. It was done very amicably. It's not that Ranvir and Konkona didn't try to remain together, both even underwent detailed counselling - but it just didn't sort out."

A source further told the daily, "They (Ranvir and Konkona) came and left separately but nevertheless, this is one of the most peaceful divorces that one has seen in a long time. There is absolutely no animosity between the two. Sad of course that they couldn't reconcile as a couple but who can control destiny?"

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma tied the knot in 2010. After five years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2015. Konkona said in her official statement, "Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you."

Later, at an event, Ranvir opened up about his split with Konkona and said, "I don't think the institution of marriage has anything to do in that. I only blame myself for that (the split)."

The couple filed for a divorce in February this year. According to reports, Ranvir and Konkona will have joint custody of their eight-year-old son, Haroon.

Speaking about films, Ranvir and Konkona worked together in films like Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles, Aaja Nachle and Gour Hari Daastan.

