Ranvir Shorey Feels Marijuana Should Be Legalized; ‘These Laws Are Old, We Have A Colonial Hangover’

The alleged issue of substance use in the Hindi film industry has come to fore after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Some arrests have been made in connection with the drugs angle that emerged from Sushant's death case, and allegations of the film industry being a 'drug den' have been thrown around by actors like Kangana Ranaut.

In the midst of this, Ranvir Shorey gave his two cents on the issue, and pointed out that drug use in not a problem restricted to the film industry only. He also feels that it is time for a change in archaic laws and legalizing marijuana in the country.

"I think drug consumption in Bollywood is the same proportion as it is generally in society. I have seen drugs at non-Bollywood parties as well," Ranvir said to Hindustan Times, when asked about drug parties in Bollywood.

He further opined that marijuana should be made legal in the country. Taking note of the fact that it is legal in certain countries, he said that the criminalization of marijuana is based on old laws which need to be changed.

"I am of the belief even marijuana should be legal in India. It is based on very archaic laws; it is legal in a lot of countries. I believe this is another colonial hangover that we have -- laws which are hundreds of years old and have not been changed. Marijuana laws are so old, they ought to be changed now," he said.

Recently, Ranvir had reacted to actor and MP Jaya Bachchan's statements in the parliament, defending the film industry over allegations of widespread drug use. Jaya had said that people were biting the very hands that feed them, in reference to actors calling the industry a 'gutter'. Ranvir responded to this by saying that he was self made and that he was not given anything on a platter.

ALSO READ: Ranvir Shorey On Sushant's Death Case Investigation: People Should Stay Quiet And Give It Dignity

ALSO READ: Ranvir Shorey Slams Jaya Bachchan's Thali Comment; Says 'Only Pieces Are Thrown Away For Us'