Ranvir Shorey On His Twitter Spat With Anurag Kashyap: It Was A Minor Misunderstanding
Amid the ongoing nepotism and insider-outsider debate in Bollywood, Ranvir Shorey recently took a dig at "independent film crusaders" who have turned into "mainstream Bollywood flunkies." Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who presumed that Ranvir had targeted him with his tweet, lashed out at the actor. What followed next was a heated exchange of words between Ranvir and Anurag on social media.
Now, in an interview with Times of India, Ranvir has opened up about his Twitter spat with Anurag. Here's what he has to say.
'It Was A Minor Misundersanding,' Says Ranvir Shorey On His Twitter Fight With Anurag Kashyap
Ranvir told the leading daily, "Anurag is a friend of mine. It was a minor misunderstanding we had that got a lot of attention because it was on a public platform, that is also very high on drama."
Ranvir Shorey Clarifies His Tweet
He was quoted as saying, "I was actually referring to a number of bloggers, journalists, critics, actors and filmmakers, who made an identity for themselves as crusaders of independent cinema but are now trying to shut down someone who's raising their voice against injustices in the mainstream system."
Ranvir Shorey Calls Himself An Insider Who Has Been Treated As An Outsider
"I grew up on the fringes of the Hindi film industry. I have seen closely, since childhood, the politics that drives this business. As a grown-up professional, I have also borne the brunt of it. So you can say that I'm an insider, who has been treated as an outsider," the Ek Tha Tiger actor told the tabloid.
Ranvir Shorey Was Disappointed When His Film Sonchiriya Tanked At The Box Office
Speaking about the box-office failure of Sonchiriya, the actor revealed, "I was terribly disappointed that the film didn't perform well at the box office. But the silver lining was all the critical acclaim and love from the audience that the film has been slowly garnering. It's always extremely exasperating and frustrating when a film suffers because of reasons other than the film's own merit. I have always used those emotions to try to do better the next time."
Further, when asked if the open debate on Bollywood will change the star culture, Ranvir said that he doesn't see any such hope. However, he added that we will be lucky if these talks help to shed some of the toxicity that stems from feudalism in Bollywood.
Earlier today, when a Twitter user asked Ranvir to name and shame people who traumatized him in Bollywood, the actor refused to take names saying that he has no evidence against them. But, he pointed out that "it's the same people who are now involved."
