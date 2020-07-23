Ranvir Shorey On His Twitter Spat With Anurag Kashyap: It Was A Minor Misunderstanding

'It Was A Minor Misundersanding,' Says Ranvir Shorey On His Twitter Fight With Anurag Kashyap

Ranvir told the leading daily, "Anurag is a friend of mine. It was a minor misunderstanding we had that got a lot of attention because it was on a public platform, that is also very high on drama."

Ranvir Shorey Clarifies His Tweet

He was quoted as saying, "I was actually referring to a number of bloggers, journalists, critics, actors and filmmakers, who made an identity for themselves as crusaders of independent cinema but are now trying to shut down someone who's raising their voice against injustices in the mainstream system."

Ranvir Shorey Calls Himself An Insider Who Has Been Treated As An Outsider

"I grew up on the fringes of the Hindi film industry. I have seen closely, since childhood, the politics that drives this business. As a grown-up professional, I have also borne the brunt of it. So you can say that I'm an insider, who has been treated as an outsider," the Ek Tha Tiger actor told the tabloid.

Ranvir Shorey Was Disappointed When His Film Sonchiriya Tanked At The Box Office

Speaking about the box-office failure of Sonchiriya, the actor revealed, "I was terribly disappointed that the film didn't perform well at the box office. But the silver lining was all the critical acclaim and love from the audience that the film has been slowly garnering. It's always extremely exasperating and frustrating when a film suffers because of reasons other than the film's own merit. I have always used those emotions to try to do better the next time."