Ranvir Shorey On The Psychological Trauma He Suffered In Bollywood: Had To Leave The Country

Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About Going Through Professional And Social Isolation In The Film Industry

On being asked by a Twitter user to take inspiration from Kangana Ranaut and publicly name the saboteurs of the industry, Ranvir replied, "I don't take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved."

Ranvir Shorey Claims He Was Even Forced To Leave India

He said that things got so bad that he was even forced to leave India at one point. He said that the only reason he was not completely broken was because he had the support of his friends and family.

Ranvir tweeted, "The despair I went through at the time was enough to break me, but I survived thanks to my family and a few friends. I even had to leave the country because of how toxic the environment got for me. Coincidence? No. Modus operandi? Yes," further adding that he was around 33 years old at that time.

Earlier, In An Interview, Ranvir Had Revealed That He Felt Like Quitting The Hindi Film Industry Many Times

While speaking with Siddharth Kanan, the actor had admitted that he has considered quitting the film industry many times, and added, "What keeps me going is that this is the work that I love the most. You sometimes work without money too, for the work itself, like doing theatre and zero-budget films. What keeps you going is the love and passion for the work."

Ranvir Shorey Had Also Spoken About Being Ignored At Award Shows

"You get an idea. When you talk to the audience, you get a feeling of how well the film had done, how well your role was received. For awards shows, I don't exist. Barely. Only when they absolutely cannot hide their faces, they nominate me," the actor was quoted as saying.