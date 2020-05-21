Ranvir Shorey's Row With Mumbai Police Over A Medical Emergency Amid Lockdown Gets Resolved!

Ranvir Shorey Claims His Car Was Impounded

On Wednesday, the actor tweeted, "@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife's delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise." "He said the wife and doctor could have handled it. I told him the hospital was refusing paperwork without the father. He's not listening. Exasperating," read his next tweet.

Ranvir Calls Out The Officer In Charge

Elaborating further, the Angrezi Medium actor wrote, "Even as other officers have understood the situation and are sympathetic, the OIC, Vijay K Kadam at Jogeshwari highway police chowki decided to file an FIR and impound my car. This is plain harassment."

The Actor Claimed That The Officer In Charge Spoke To The Media About Him

"Turns out apart from harassing me by impounding my car and registering an FIR against my poor driver, PI Vijay Kumar Kadam is also talking to the press about my car being impounded. Is this SOP, @CMOMaharashtra? Saddened and disappointed that the transgression and highhandedness of one policeman is going to cost me my car, and an FIR against my innocent driver. Even after 3 hours, there has been no redressal of my complaints," he wrote on Twitter.

Ranvir Claimed He Was Detained For More Than Six Hours

He tweeted, "3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for? @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra."

Finally, The Matter Got Resolved

After more than eight hours, the police allowed Ranvir to go, and neither an FIR was filed nor his car was impounded. He conveyed his gratitude to the police personnel for understanding his side of the story ‘albeit a bit late,' and wrote, "After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you, @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you."

Ranvir Praised Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray

After Aaditya took note of Ranvir's tweets and asked the Mumbai Police to ensure the delivery of his car, the actor called him a ‘shining light' in the government. Ranvir wrote, "Whoa! Just saw this. Thanks so much. You really are a shining light in this govt. 😊."