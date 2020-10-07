Ranvir Shorey Says Nepotism Is Not About Money, It's About Passing The Reputation And Goodwill

The never-ending debate on nepotism has left Bollywood celebrities divided. While some defend it, others criticise it. In his latest interview, actor Ranvir Shorey clarifies what exactly nepotism is, and why it bothers the outsiders so much.

Ranvir Shorey Slams People Who Defend Unfair Practices In Bollywood; 'I Have Seen It First Hand'

The 48-year-old actor explained, "No one cares if you pass on your money and assets to your son, daughter, nephew or any other relative. The problem here is that along with the money, the entire reputation, fame and goodwill is also passed on. A renowned barber will obviously pass on his shop to his son, and not the other best barber in the city, which is fine. But now, even though the son has never cut a single hair, people will flock to him because of the reputation of his father. This is what nepotism is."

The debate on nepotism reignited on the internet, after actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and many netizens blamed the industry for its unfair treatment towards the outsiders. Later, actress Kangana Ranaut also joined the anti-nepotism brigade, and slammed many celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, etc.

Coming back to Ranvir Shorey, the actor also said that the entire insider versus outsider debate can be summed up under one term- cartelisation.

"Around the world, laws are made against it in every industry. But Bollywood is still not an 'industry' on paper. It is like an unorganised sector. In such a situation, some big names and banners co-operate for their gains and reap the profit while also gaining control over the entire operation. In cartelisation, five to six big players come together and capture the entire market. The same thing exists in the film industry as well," added the Sonchiriya actor.

Ranvir Shorey Takes A Sly Dig At Those Defending The Muck In Bollywood