Ranvir Shorey Slams People Who Defend Unfair Practices In Bollywood; 'I Have Seen It First Hand'
Jaya Bachchan's speech in the Parliament in which she slammed a few people from the film industry for defaming Bollywood, was applauded by many Bollywood celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and others. The senior actress had taken a indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan for their recent comments on the film industry
However, there were a few who disagreed with Jaya Bachchan's defence of Bollywood. One of them was actor Ranvir Shorey who posted a cryptic tweet that read, "The ones who come out defending the muck in #Bollywood are either the 'gatekeepers', or the ones sucking up to them. If you don't like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you're free to use your freedom of enabling. Don't see what the fuss is about.."
Ranvir Says People Who Defend Unfair Practices Want To Please Those In Power
The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor told Aaj Tak, "I have a problem with such people who defend the unfair practices. I have seen it first hand. If we always sweep these issues under the carpet, how shall we address and end these? That is why I said that people who defend all of this are either those people who believe they own the industry, khud ko zameendar samajhte hain (they think of themselves as landlords). Or, these people want to please those in power."
Ranvir On Why People Don't Want To Speak Up Against Wrong Practices
On being asked why people avoid talking about the problems, Ranvir said, "People do not want to speak because they fear they won't receive any more work."
'I Was Sidelined And Manipulated,' Claims Ranvir Shorey
He further continued, "Of course, I have been at the receiving end. I tried pleasing them in the starting but it has been long since I quit that dream. I am no longer here to please those people or join that cool group. I was sidelined and manipulated. I decided to accept the smaller roles and thought that all this is not worth killing my conscience. I am happy with the small roles, films and thankfully, now, series. I am happy with these rewards now."
