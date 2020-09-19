Ranvir Shorey Slams People Who Defend Unfair Practices In Bollywood; 'I Have Seen It First Hand'

Ranvir Says People Who Defend Unfair Practices Want To Please Those In Power

The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor told Aaj Tak, "I have a problem with such people who defend the unfair practices. I have seen it first hand. If we always sweep these issues under the carpet, how shall we address and end these? That is why I said that people who defend all of this are either those people who believe they own the industry, khud ko zameendar samajhte hain (they think of themselves as landlords). Or, these people want to please those in power."

Ranvir On Why People Don't Want To Speak Up Against Wrong Practices

On being asked why people avoid talking about the problems, Ranvir said, "People do not want to speak because they fear they won't receive any more work."

'I Was Sidelined And Manipulated,' Claims Ranvir Shorey

He further continued, "Of course, I have been at the receiving end. I tried pleasing them in the starting but it has been long since I quit that dream. I am no longer here to please those people or join that cool group. I was sidelined and manipulated. I decided to accept the smaller roles and thought that all this is not worth killing my conscience. I am happy with the small roles, films and thankfully, now, series. I am happy with these rewards now."