Ranvir Shorey Wonders Why People Are Trying To Shut Up Kangana Ranaut: Actors Say Sensational Things

In the last four months, there are only two names from Bollywood that are constantly in the news- the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Kangana Ranaut. While Sushant's name is in the headlines owing to his sudden demise that has left the entire nation puzzled, Kangana, on the other hand is constantly in the headlines for several reasons. In fact, ever since Kangana debuted on Twitter, the actress has been attacking many film personalities.

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who puts out his opinion on Twitter too, wonders why people are trying to shut up Kangana now, even though she has been saying sensational things.

While speaking to Hrishikesh Kannan, the Sonchiriya actor reacted to the whole controversy around Kangana and said, "Why are people trying to shut her up? This is not something new, even though she says a lot of sensational things for the effect more than the content. But my point is, it is not new. It is a thing. Actors and actresses say sensational things. Why has it become the national talking point? Why has it moved to headlines and the front page? That was one thing," he said.

He further added, "The second thing was, why is it that powerful and privileged people always want to give you the impression that everything is great in this business? It is not."

Ranvir's statement came in the wake of the whole debate on whether the film industry is a good place or not. For the unversed, when Kangana and Ravi Kishan dissed the film industry, many celebrities including Jaya Bachchan slammed the duo, and spoke highly of the industry as they've not only earned bread and butter from it but also name and fame.

Jaya Bachchan had said, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language."

