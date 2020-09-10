Raveena Says #JusticeForSSR Shouldn't Be Diluted; Asks If Kangana & Rhea Are Being Used As Pawns

Raveena On Drugs Usage In The Industry

Earlier, Raveena Tandon also called out the authorities and weighed in on the discussion of drugs being consumed by film industry professionals. "Drugs, ruins entire generations.Time to unearth/uproot this from the base. Lets not stop at Bollywood, sandalwood or all collective woods. Get after it with a vengeance.get it out from colleges, parties, politics, hotels, everywhere.It took #SSRDeathCase for authorities to wake up," Raveena tweeted after Rhea's arrest.

Kangana Arrived In Mumbai With Level Y Security

On the other hand, Kangana is currently involved in a war of words with Maharashtra's ruling government, after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and criticised the Mumbai Police. After her office was demolished, she went on to compare her suffering to the Kashmiri Pandits exodus of 1990.

Rhea Was Arrested By NCB On September 8

For the unversed, after Showik's arrest, Rhea was also arrested by the NCB in the drug angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Her bail was rejected on Tuesday and she was brought to the Byculla jail on Wednesday morning.