raveena-tandon-applauds-the-film-industry-for-retaliating-against-the-media-channels

Over the last few months, the film industry is constantly being targeted and shamed by netizens, as well as some media channels. It all started when actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bollywood-drug nexus case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Amid all the investigation, many media channels failed to maintain the code of conduct while practicing journalism, and left the entire film industry extremely upset. Recently, thirty four production houses and four industry associations filed a civil suit before the Delhi High Court against some news channels for using derogatory terms such as 'dirt', 'filth', 'scum', 'druggies', etc., for the film industry.

Actress Raveena Tandon, who has been a part of the film industry since a long time, is proud of the film industry for taking this step.

While speaking to a leading daily, Raveena said, "The fact that it's the first time in history that the entire industry is standing united, everyone is planning to join the movement. The narrative and the kind of language being used was very undignified and it was only the film industry that was being targeted."

"There is freedom of speech yes, but to make statements which are completely untrue, and forget dignity, voh toh raha hi nahi, without any proof, the vilification of people and the kind of language being used, it's a new low. What we are seeing on social media, it's a real tragedy," added the Mohra actress.

Raveena Tandon On Drugs Probe In Bollywood: It's High Time For A Clean-Up

The 45-year-old actress also reacted to the alleged drug culture in Bollywood, and said if media channels are really serious about war against drugs, they should start from the roots, rather than targeting only the film industry.

"Their journalists can easily reach the peddler, and then drug supplier, how come our cops don't know where they are? How come it has been given such a blind eye? There are peddlers standing outside colleges, restaurants, hotels, pubs. You think there is no substance use in politics, parties, among industrialists, among politicians, among anybody? It is so clear all what is happening," said Raveena.

Raveena Tandon Says Bollywood Celebs Are Soft Targets In Drug Probe; 'There Are Bigger Fish'