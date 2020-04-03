Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta, Javed Akhtar & Paresh Rawal Condemn Attacks On Doctors And Cops!

Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta, Javed Akhtar, Hema Malini and Paresh Rawal have strongly condemned the attacks on doctors and cops in the cities like Indore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Their tweets came in the wake of many viral videos, wherein people of different part of the country were seen pelting stones at doctors and cops.

While slamming this brutality of people, Raveena Tandon tweeted, "Omg is this for real? We should be thanking our health workers everyday and praying for their well-being,they are sacrificing everything to beat this disease at the cost of their own lives and this is what they get from these ungrateful barbarians. #TributeToDoctorsAndForces."

Preity Zinta also raised her voice against these gruesome videos and wrote, "Sad to see that Millions are quarantined inside their homes trying 2break the corona chain while many are going hungry due 2the lockdown. Then there are those breaking quarantine and pelting stones on Cops & doctors who are working without proper PPE. Whats happening to India? #Sad."

Javed Akhtar also condemned the brutality of people and tweeted, "I strongly condemn those who have thrown stones on the doctors in Indore and hope that Indore police will not to show any leniency to them n I request others to CO-operate with the doctors Police n administration every where. The whole nation should be united to fight Korona." (sic)

Paresh Rawal too reacted to the viral videos which has left the nation all appalled and tweeted, "Just think what will happen if Doctors refuse to treat those who have treated them so inhumanly!"

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini also reacted to the horrific incidents and tweeted, "In the midst of the entire country's appreciation of the sacrifices of doctors, health workers & paramedics comes the news of unwarranted attacks on them in Indore by ungrateful miscreants. How could a mob attack ppl who are risking their own lives to save ours? Sad! Shameful!"

We hope and pray that the citizens of India fight the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic all together without hurting anyone!

(Social media posts are unedited.)