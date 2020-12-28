Raveena Tandon On 2020: Mother Nature Showed Us How We All Are On A Self-Destructive Path

If one has to describe 2020 in three words, it would be pandemic, lockdown and chaos. In her latest tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Raveena Tandon spoke about the chaos all around the world, and said that 2020 will go down in history as the most tumultuous, troublesome and a roller coaster year.

"With sorrows and joys, good news and bad, with planet earth rebooting herself and humans paying the price for the ruin they brought about, Mother Nature showed us how we all are on a self-destructive path, it's like she has given us a warning," added Tandon.

When asked if she missed any holiday destination in 2020, she said, "Honestly, I didn't miss a holiday much, except for the ski trip that the kids were looking forward to in Verbier, Switzerland, which got cancelled. Otherwise, they came to see me in Himachal and we loved it!"

For the unversed, Raveena was in Himachal Pradesh for the shooting of her debut web series. "We did river rafting, camping, etc. The snowfall was lovely. I had luckily travelled for work and just before lockdown had taken the kids to Ranthambore. So, we made the most of it," added the Andaz Apna Apna actress.

Raveena, who's quite active on social media, also revealed that in the last few months, she brushed up on her gardening skills. She said, "I was doing it earlier too, but it was halfheartedly. However, with the pandemic, I have realized the value of basic living and going back to our roots."

As Raveena is all set to bid goodbye to 2020, she also shared her 2021 resolution with the leading daily, and said that she will try to work more diligently for natural habitat, wildlife and environment.

