Raveena Tandon On Camps In Bollywood: There Are Bad People Who Do Plan Your Failure; Been Through It

Raveena Tandon Slams The Blame Game Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

The Mohra actress told Hindustan Times, "Stop sensationalising it now. You can't blame anyone, not the film industry. This is just becoming a witch-hunt, a lynch mob, which is wrong. People have to think rationally. It's doing a great disservice to the poor boy who's gone."

Raveena Says She Was Appalled To See A Whatsapp Forward Doing The Rounds That 'Karan Johar Intentionally Made A Bad Film For Sushant So, He Could Ruin The Actor's Career'

Speaking about it, the actress said, "Why would a producer pay an actor crores of rupees, sign him in his movie and then risk the rest of the crores in making a shitty film? Why would anyone invest so much money, time and mechanism to intentionally sabotage his own film? How absurd are these allegations!"

However, Raveena Doesn't Deny The Existence Of 'Camps And Mean Girls' In Bollywood

"There are politics, I agree. And there are good people and there are bad people. This is what I had written in my tweet also. And there are bad people who do plan your failure; I've been through it. They are the ones who would want to see you down and removed from films. It's literally like classroom politics. They play dirty games. But people like this are there in every industry. We're in a high profile glamorous job and the competition is cut-throat, so it gets highlighted," the actress told the leading daily.

Raveena Recalls How She Was Removed From A Film Overnight At The Hands Of 'Mean Girl Gang'

The actress revealed, "I was doing fittings with the film's designer for an outfit for the evening mahurat party. At 4 pm, I get a call that I've been dumped from the movie and I've to return the signing amount because the hero's girlfriend didn't like me."

Raveena On How An Interview Of Late Actor Shashi Kapoor Helped Her In Dealing With That Situation

Recalling that interview, Raveena said, "He (Shashi Kapoor) had said main party par gaya hoon, and there I realised the hero is someone else and they didn't even inform me'. So, what happened with all these false claims of nepotism? Even the greatest filmmaker Raj Kapoor's family wasn't spared by politics."

Further speaking about why she remembers Kapoor's interview so clearly, the actress said, "Because at that time, I used to get inspiration from these people when these kind of things used to happen to me. ‘Even they've faced things like this' - I used it as an example to console myself."

'Even The Top Most Stars Fear About Being Thrown Out Of Bollywood If Their Films Don't Work,' Says Raveena

Reacting to reports that Sushant Singh Rajput always feared about being thrown out of Bollywood if his films didn't work, Raveena said, "Even the top most stars or top most producer, director's brothers or sons have that fear. If that wasn't the case, all star kids would have been superstars today, but there are many who have been thrown out of Bollywood. So, when Sushant appealed to the public to come and see his films, nobody knew that it was said with so much charged emotion. The boy went much deeper and maybe was always emotionally very fragile."

The actress further said that she is unable to fathom "what drove such a young, handsome, talented, successful boy to take this drastic step".

Raveena Tandon On The Insider-Outsider Debate

The actress cited examples of how actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan, too, never had any godfather or connection in the industry.

She further said, "And according to this outsider-insider phraseology, my dad was a filmmaker, so I'm supposed to be an insider, right? But he has retired; he never launched me, never put money in any film. I was discovered at a pizza shop and before that I was doing ads and nobody gave me ads because I was Ravi Tandon's daughter. I was called up by a casting scout, and later they discovered that I'm my father's daughter. But, I still get abused on social media with people saying that you are also a result of nepotism."

Raveena Tandon On The Importance Of Mental Health

"There are signs that you can see, of depression, in a person. There are signs you know, can see and read, and when you talk to the psychiatrist, they also say, ‘Okay, these are the signs'. In America and all, it might be a fad to go to a psychiatrist and they talk to you, but in India, our families, best friends are so close that you can reach out to them, to your best friends," the tabloid quoted Raveena as saying.

Raveena Tandon Says She Could Identify With Sushant Singh Rajput

"I could kind of, to certain extent, also identify with Sushant because I myself never had many friends within the industry except for Neelam Kothari, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty - these are probably the only girls I really got along with, and we are still friends now. But during my rock bottom days, my friends who were always there for me were those from school and college, who've been constantly with me and have seen what all I've gone through in my life. Also, I believe parents are the biggest and strongest backbone and I've always talked to them," the actress signed off.