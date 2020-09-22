Raveena Tandon On Drugs Probe In Bollywood: It’s High Time For A Clean-Up

Raveena Tandon has welcomed the drug probe by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Hindi film industry. The actress feels that it is high time for a clean-up and hopes that this will help younger and future generations. She also asserted that the users and suppliers should be punished.

"Twas high time for clean up to happen.Very welcome!Will help our young/future generations.Start from here,surely,proceed to all sectors.Uproot it from its core.Punish the Guilty,users,the dealers/suppliers.The profiting Big Guys on the take,who give it a blind eye and ruin people," read Raveena's tweet.

Earlier, Raveena had questioned and slammed Kangana's claim that 99 percent of the Hindi film industry is involved in substance abuse. "Globally,99% of judges,politicians,babus,officials,cops are corrupt.This statement cannot be a generic description for all. People are intelligent.They can differentiate between good/ bad.Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket.Likewise our industry also has the good and the bad," she had tweeted.

A drugs probe of the film industry started after a drug angle emerged in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea Chakraborty, who was Sushant's girlfriend, was arrested by NCB on allegations of financing and procuring drugs for the late actor. The NCB has arrested 12 people so far in connection with the case.

NCB officials have also stated that they may summon Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning.

In the latest development, the NCB summoned Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, and a talent management agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar.

