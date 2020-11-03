Raveena Tandon On Man Assuming She Went For Garba Night: No, I Like Dressing Up

Raveena Tandon is one of the most outspoken actors in the industry. In recent times the actress has also openly talked about many incidents in the industry including, #MeToo, nepotism, Bollywood mafia and more. Earlier this year, Raveena also shared her own experience of being snubbed in the industry. Now, during an interview, she shared her most embarrassing moment during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The actress told Zoom TV, a shop manager assumed that Raveena who was all "dressed-up" had gone for playing Garba during Navratri, amid the lockdown.

She said, "Every day I get up and get ready properly. I put on some kajal, lip gloss, my silver jhumkas, my indo-western clothes. I don't allow the children also to lounge around in their pyjamas so that our spirits remain high. So, I went to this shop one day, dressed up like usual, and the manager of the shop asks me, "Madam, you went to play Garba somewhere?" I was so annoyed that I felt like giving him a slap. I said, "No, I like dressing up. Do you mind? I like my silver jhumkas."

Meanwhile, Tandon was sixteen when she made her debut in Bollywood and will complete three decades in the film industry next year. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2.

Talking about her career, Raveena said, "It's been a long and a great journey, for sure. It has taught me a lot. I remember I was so young when I started. It was not easy but I didn't quit and always worked hard to make a respectable place for myself. There's so much I have learned in all these years. Life is the best teacher. Every day comes with a new lesson," she said.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1 starring Kannada superstar Yash as the lead. The upcoming film will also see Srinidhi Shetty and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

