Raveena Tandon Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Claim That 99 Percent Of Bollywood Uses Drugs

Raveena Tandon Says The Entire Film Industry Cannot Be Generalized

Raveena tweeted, "Globally,99 % of judges, politicians, babus, officials, cops are corrupt. This statement cannot be a generic description for all. People are intelligent. They can differentiate between good/ bad. Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket. Likewise, our industry also has the good and the bad."

Raveena Tandon's Replied To Mahesh Jethmalani's Tweet In Which He Indirectly indicated Whether Bollywood's Silence On Kangana's Claim Implies Complicity

"A Bollywood actress makes a serious charge claiming personal knowledge on a TV channel with a large viewership that 99% of Bollywood consumes narcotic drugs. Not one person from that industry contradicts her. What inference is the public to draw from this deafening silence?" the lawyer questioned in his tweet.

Ram Gopal Varma Says He Is Baffled By Bollywood's Silence On Kangana's Allegations

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also responded to Mahesh's tweet and wrote, "Though I belong to the same fraternity, I am as baffled as u... And their silence also extends to them being called rapists, killers, mafia, etc."

Earlier, Hansal Mehta Had Defended The Film Industry

The Aligarh director tweeted, "Just like Bollywood is a generic term that I disown I think any generalisation about the film industry being mostly about drugs, sex and scandals is unfair. Also the industry being unfair and mean is also a most unfair generalisation. This is an industry of artists not debauches." He further added, "Like any industry there are rotten apples, there are mean people, there are bad experiences. But these pale in comparison to the kind of friendships, acceptance and love I have found through all these years. I'm an outsider but I've never let myself feel left out."