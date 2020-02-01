    For Quick Alerts
      Raveena Tandon Says Airlines' Ban On Kunal Kamra Was Not Justified

      Recently, comedian Kunal Kamra hit the headlines when a video of him roasting popular journalist Arnab Goswami on a Mumbai-Lucknow flight went viral on the internet. Soon, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet banned him from travelling in their flight for six months.

      The airlines' ban on Kunal Kamra was heavily slammed by many Bollywood celebrities. While speaking at an event, Raveena Tandon too criticized the ban and said that it wasn't justified.

      The actress said, "Ok, I like Kunal Kamra. Does that help? No? That doesn't help! Actually, personally I don't like him because he makes very personal and bad jokes but the ban on him was not justified. That I will stand for. Nonetheless, everyone has two sides of the coin."

      Raveena was speaking at an event to promote organ donation and was accompanied by Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra on stage.

      Previously, actress Kritika Kamra too slammed the ban in her tweet and wrote, "Regardless of what one thinks about what Kunal did..we have to agree this is the swiftest the state has acted lately.They CAN act,they just choose to ignore hateful speech and shameful behaviour of their own. No ban for anybody but a comedian is banned by 3 airlines. Priorities." (sic)

      Meanwhile, Captain Rohit Mateti, the IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra, wrote to the airline's management on Thursday, asking why he was not consulted before a ban was placed on the comedian. Mateti further added that Kunal's behaviour, "while unsavoury, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger" and that he did not find the events reportable in any way.

      Reacting to this, Kunal Kamra tweeted, "Captain Rohit Mateti ko mera salaam." (sic)

      (All social media posts are unedited)

      Read more about: raveena tandon
      Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:48 [IST]
