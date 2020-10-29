Raveena Tandon Says Bollywood Has Become Progressive: If You Are Talented, You Get Good Roles

The Hindi film industry has become undoubtedly progressive in recent times. Although there is still a long way to go, the industry seems to want to continue in the direction of conscious, positive change.

Raveena Tandon vouches for this progress shown by the industry citing the example of how married actresses were not given meaty roles in the past, but there is no such thing now.

Speaking to ETimes, Raveena said, "Our film industry has become more progressive and stronger in comparison to the past. We are all getting a lot more experimental now, especially with the introduction of other alternative platforms. I think cinema has broadened its horizon. There was a taboo around 15 years ago that a married actress would not get meaty roles. It's passé now because if you're talented and a valued actor then you get good roles."

Raveena also had opinions to share about the growing popularity of content driven cinema over formula cinema. She holds that nothing works better than formula films although she admits that content is king. She also pointed out that the audience has grown smarter as they can sense what a film is about just by watching the trailer. But she feels that they still want films which are entertaining, and therefore she doesn't see formula films losing their value anytime soon.

Raveena will next be seen in the Kannada film, K.G.F: Chapter 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Yash and others. She will be seen playing the role of Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in 1981.

