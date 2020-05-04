Raveena Tandon Shares What Happened When She Met Rishi Kapoor At A Ganpati Puja Last Year!

Raveena Tandon Says Her Heart Is Heavy

The Mohra actress told IANS, "I have not worked with him in many movies but my dad has worked with him a lot. I have seen him since I was a child. I literally grew up in front of his eyes. My heart is heavy right now."

Rishi Kapoor's Death Is A Huge Blow For Her Father

She told the news agency, "Rishi sir's death is a huge blow for my father. My father has lost one more friend from his inner circle. I clearly remember how my dad, Pancham uncle (RD Burman), Ramesh Behl uncle and Rishiji used to hang out together. After his demise, my dad has been feeling very down."

Raveena Shares Details About Her Last Encounter With Rishi Kapoor

Raveena also shared her last memory of the Bobby star and revealed that she met him during Ganpati pooja at Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain's house in Mumbai.

The actress said, "I was at Rima's house for Ganpati pooja. When I was about to leave, Rima told me to wait as Chintu ji's coming. I waited for him because I had not seen him for a long time since he was in New York. He came, we did aarti and had a good talk. That was my last and final memory of him. I will miss him a lot. May his soul rest in peace."

Raveena Tandon's Childhood Memories Of Her 'Chintu Uncle'

Earlier, Raveena took to her Twitter page to mourn the actor's demise, remembering the first walkie talkie doll he bought for her as a gift from Paris.

"Just totally love you ! Seems like a part of my life, my childhood memories, my now..all taken away so fast. Not fair Chintu uncle. Not fair on all of us..could not even say a goodbye. We will miss you terribly. His infectious laughter, his wit, incidents, even when he used to scold me on sets when working with him. Still seeing me, as the same 5 year old he knew, my first walkie talkie doll he bought from Paris, a make-up gift for getting engaged to Neetu aunty without telling me," Raveena recalled in her tweet.