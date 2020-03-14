Raveena Tandon Calls Out American News Channel For Calling Namaste, A Prayer Like Gesture

Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra have been advocating 'Namaste' as the ideal greeting for everyone to avoid contact with people instead of a handshake. And last week, Prince Charles while on a tour opted for the ancient Indian greeting amid the coronavirus scare.

While reporting Prince Charles' visit the London Palladium on Wednesday, a popular news channel called Namaste, 'a prayer-like gesture' and it didn't sit well with Raveena Tandon.

ABC News shared the clip of Prince Charles' visit and wrote, "Prince Charles offered a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead greeting guests at the Prince's Trust Awards with a prayer-like gesture to avoid contact amid coronavirus concern."

Raveena in response slammed the channel and quoted their tweed, "It's a "Namaste". Do some homework @ABC"

Namaste has become quite popular with the global media, since Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, were also seen using the gesture to greet people during public appearances.

Coronavirus has affected a count to 83 people in India with one death in Karnataka. Several states have declared all public places to be shut down and the health officials have advised necessary safety precautions.

