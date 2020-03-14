    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Raveena Tandon Calls Out American News Channel For Calling Namaste, A Prayer Like Gesture

      By
      |

      Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra have been advocating 'Namaste' as the ideal greeting for everyone to avoid contact with people instead of a handshake. And last week, Prince Charles while on a tour opted for the ancient Indian greeting amid the coronavirus scare.

      raveena tandon prince charles

      While reporting Prince Charles' visit the London Palladium on Wednesday, a popular news channel called Namaste, 'a prayer-like gesture' and it didn't sit well with Raveena Tandon.

      ABC News shared the clip of Prince Charles' visit and wrote, "Prince Charles offered a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead greeting guests at the Prince's Trust Awards with a prayer-like gesture to avoid contact amid coronavirus concern."

      Raveena in response slammed the channel and quoted their tweed, "It's a "Namaste". Do some homework @ABC"

      Namaste has become quite popular with the global media, since Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, were also seen using the gesture to greet people during public appearances.

      Coronavirus has affected a count to 83 people in India with one death in Karnataka. Several states have declared all public places to be shut down and the health officials have advised necessary safety precautions.

      Fan Recreates DDLJ's Iconic Scene With Coronavirus Twist

      Masked Kartik Aaryan Shoots for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 In Lucknow

      Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X