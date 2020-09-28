Ravi Kishan Reacts To Reports Of Him Receiving Threat Calls After Speaking About B-Town's Drug Nexus
Recently, there were reports that actor-politician Ravi Kishan has been receiving threat calls after he spoke about the alleged drug nexus in the film industry. Now, the actor has opened up about these reports while speaking with ANI.
The actor said that he will continue to raise his voice for the youth and the future of the film industry.
Ravi Kishan On Receiving Threat Calls
Ravi Kishan told ANI, "I'll speak at the right time. I've raised my voice for youths & future of film industry. I didn't think about my life. Desh ke bhavishya ke liye 2-5 goli bhi kha lenge, to koi chinta nahi hai (Will even take a bullet or two for the country. I don't worry about it)."
Jaya Bachchan's Unscathing Attack On Ravi Kishan
For the unversed, a few days ago, Ravi Kishan had raised the issue of drug addiction in the film industry while speaking at the Lok Sabha. In response, Samajwadi Party MP and actress Jaya Bachchan slammed him for talking ill about the film industry despite being a part of it. She further said, "Jis thali mein khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai."
Ravi Kishan's Reply To Jaya Bachchan
Later, Ravi Kishan reacted to Jaya Bachchan's speech. He was quoted as saying, "There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in Parliament and Jaya-ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films."
Not Just Jaya Bachchan, Even Anurag Kashyap Took A Dig At Ravi Kishan
Ravi Kishan was also criticized by Anurag Kashyap. While speaking with journalist Faye D'Souza, the filmmaker said that he has a problem with Ravi's apparent self righteous stand against the film industry because he himself used to smoke weed for the longest time.
