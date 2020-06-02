Karan Johar’s Post On Death, Life, Marriage And S*x Is Thought-Provoking!

Amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities are spending quality time with their families. Filmmaker Karan Johar is no different. In fact, he is also one of the most active celebrities on Instagram from the last three months. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director keeps posting hilarious videos of his kids- Yash and Roohi Johar, giving a sneak-peek into their crazy antics inside the house.

However, this time, Karan Johar shared a serious post on his Instagram page, which compels you to think what's going on in Karan's life. Karan penned a note on life, death, marriage and sex, which is every bit thought-provoking.

He wrote, "Dear Death, You can be so arrogant because you know you are an eventuality... But do that you may you can NEVER win your ongoing battle with Memories. Stay away, Life."

In his next post, he wrote, "Dear Wedding, I officially HATE you! Your BFF Deception and you are ruthless! You show us a world of celebration, happiness and genuine emotion and then you have the audacity to just vanish! Bad sex beckons your return, Sadly yours, Marriage."

We wonder what Karan is up to!

Not so long ago, Karan had spoken about his dating life on fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show, Feet Up with the Stars. He said, "I am undersexed and underpaid. I don't date like serious dating. There are some situations that allow you to venture into an intimate zone, now and then. Casual sex is not something that works for me at all. I need to be able to interact with the person. Have some level of conversation, therefore a level of comfort."

With respect to work, Karan's next directorial is Takht. The film casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.