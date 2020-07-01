Reliance Announces New Release Dates For Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi And Kabir Khan's 83

Kabir Khan's 83 Will Release On Christmas 2020

He also added, "We are committed to bring both Sooryavanshi and 83 in theatres whenever the exhibitors are open and whenever the audiences feel safe and comfortable to come back to cinemas. We feel and we hope that by Diwali and Christmas, the situation will be normal." Sooryavanshi and 83 are the first films to announce a new release date since the lockdown started due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi Will Release In Diwali 2020

Notably, the first film to opt for an OTT release was Gulabo Sitabo, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video last month. On the other hand, the seven big releases on Disney+ Hotstar are, Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn's war saga Bhuj - The Pride Of India, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan's stock market drama The Big Bull, Kunal Kemmu's comic caper Lootcase and Vidyut Jammwal's action love story Khuda Hafiz.

Seven Films Will Release On Disney+ Hotstar In July 2020

As the country is slowing lifting the lockdown, more COVID-19 positive cases have been registered. It is unsure if the government will continue the unlockdown and let the film and TV production resume or add more restrictions to reduce the cases.