Reliance Announces New Release Dates For Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi And Kabir Khan's 83

      Earlier this week, the makers of seven big films announced the release of their films on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The decision has come as a setback for multiplexes, which have been shut for the last three months and probably will not resume operations anytime soon. However, a new report has revealed that two big films, Sooryavanshi and 83 have confirmed that they will wait for the theatres to open and opt for a theatrical release.

      Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar revealed the new release dates to Bollywood Hungama. "Yes, both Sooryavanshi and 83 are confirmed for Diwali and Christmas respectively," the portal quoted Shibasish as saying.

      He also added, "We are committed to bring both Sooryavanshi and 83 in theatres whenever the exhibitors are open and whenever the audiences feel safe and comfortable to come back to cinemas. We feel and we hope that by Diwali and Christmas, the situation will be normal." Sooryavanshi and 83 are the first films to announce a new release date since the lockdown started due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

      Notably, the first film to opt for an OTT release was Gulabo Sitabo, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video last month. On the other hand, the seven big releases on Disney+ Hotstar are, Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn's war saga Bhuj - The Pride Of India, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan's stock market drama The Big Bull, Kunal Kemmu's comic caper Lootcase and Vidyut Jammwal's action love story Khuda Hafiz.

      As the country is slowing lifting the lockdown, more COVID-19 positive cases have been registered. It is unsure if the government will continue the unlockdown and let the film and TV production resume or add more restrictions to reduce the cases.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
