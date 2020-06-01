Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar Tests Positive For COVID-19

If reports are to be believed, Shibasish Sarkar, the Group Chief Officer- Content, Digital and Gaming at Reliance Entertainment, has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, and is currently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

A source close to Sarkar told PTI that Sarkar was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on Saturday after he developed a fever. However, they didn't reveal when Sarkar got his test results.

The PTI report quoted the insider as saying, "He tested positive for COVID-19. He is recovering and his fever has gone down.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta confirmed the news of Shibasish being diagnosed with COVID-19, and tweeted, "Shibasish Sarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer - Content, Digital & Gaming at Reliance Entertainment is COVID+ and has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Dear @Shibasishsarkar wish you a very speedy recovery. Your smiling face will scare away the coronavirus!"

Last week, Shibasish in a webinar, spoke about Reliance Entertainment's two upcoming film releases, Sooryavanshi and 83, which stand delayed amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, two members from Karan Johar's house staff tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. The filmmaker issued a statement on Twitter which read, "I'd like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms."

A few members from Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's domestic staff were also reported to be COVID-19 positive. However, the Dhadak actress and her family are said to be hale and hearty.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was the first celebrity from the film industry who had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Will Sooryavanshi and '83 Release? Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment Reveals