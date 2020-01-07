Reliance Entertainment Unveils Its Movie Calendar For 2020; Watch The Video Here!

Leading production and distribution network Reliance Entertainment recently announced their movie calendar for the year 2020 and it's a treat for the movie buffs.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Reliance Entertainment unveils its movie calendar for 2020. #Rajinikanth #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan #AkshayKumar #KatrinaKaif #RanveerSingh #ParineetiChopra #Dhanush."

Check out his tweet here.

Starting with Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss' much-awaited collaboration, Darbaar which is slated to release on January 9, 2020, the film features the 'Thalaivaa' essaying the role of a cop who sets out to solve the case of a group of murders.

Next is the Hollywood film, Sam Mendes' 1917 which is a war film. The movie bagged the top honours including Best Director-Motion Picture and Best Drama Motion Picture at the Golden Globe Awards this year. The film is slated to release in India in January 17, 2020.

Imtiaz Ali's untitled flick starring rumoured lovebirds Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be hitting the big screens on February 14, 2020. The film is tentatively titled Aaj Kal.

Rohit Shetty's summer blockbuster Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be releasing on March 27, 2020. Another reason why the film is making news is because it features a cameo of Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba.

Another Ranveer Singh starrer, This Is 83, helmed by Kabir Khan which revolves around India's historic win against West Indies in 1983 World Cup, is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Parineeti Chopra is all set to keep us on the edge of our seats with the Hindi remake of Girl On The Train. The mystery-thriller will be hitting the big screens on May 8, 2020.

Last but not the least, Dhanush's Tamil film, Suruli, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj will be releasing later in the year. The film is touted to be a gangster flick.

Rohit Shetty Is Fed Up Of Katrina Kaif And The Reason Is Hilarious!

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, & Ajay Devgn In Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe: Glimpse Video Goes Viral!