remo-d-souza-reveals-how-diligently-salman-khan-helped-his-family-when-he-had-a-heart-attack

Salman Khan is well-known for his big heart, and going beyond his way to help others. So, when his Race 3 director Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack, the superstar made sure to be with his family in their tough time. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Remo revealed how diligently Khan took care of his family, when the choreographer-turned-director was in the hospital.

Remo said, "We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don't talk much, like, I only say 'yes, sir, okay sir'. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him."

Remo further added that throughout the six days he was in the hospital, Salman made sure that he was taken good care of. Salman also spoke personally to the doctors Remo's quick recovery.

In the same interview, Remo recollected the day when he suffered a heart attack and revealed when he reached gym, he was feeling unwell. So, he cancelled his session and decided to return home with his wife. He said, "I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up."

"Lizelle saw my smart watch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted 'Are you not well?' This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it's a major heart attack," added the ABCD director.

