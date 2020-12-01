Remo D'Souza Reveals Late Saroj Khan Wanted Him To Make Her Biopic

National Award-winning choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza recently revealed that he is keen on making a biopic on the late choreographer Saroj Khan, as it was her wish.

Recalling the late choreographer, Remo told IANS, "We had a long conversation and she said, "kabhi mere upar biopic koi banaye, to tu hi banana, kyunki tu dance aur struggle dono hi samajhta hai (if someone were to make by biopic, you do it because you understand the struggle as well as dance'."

Talking about Saroj Khan, Remo said that the biggest lesson he learned from her is that people should build any relationship with their heart. Saroj had told him, "In our industry, you either make relations from the heart, or you just do not build them, because here people only mingle for their interest. There is a sense of 'being indifferent' here, so no one is a friend or enemy. If you are talented, you are appreciated. That is it."

"She would always say, 'isilye rishta banao to dil se, warna nahin (if you bond with someone do it with all your heart, otherwise don't do it)'. Success and failure se bane rishte zindagi bhar ka nahin hota, dil se bane rishte success-failure se matlab nahin rakhte (bonds forged of success and failure don't last for life, but the ones born of the heart have nothing to do with success-failure)'," Remo added.

Remo revealed that Saroj Khan saw him grow from a struggler to where he is today, and he is also grateful to have worked with her on her last project, the dance number 'Tabah Ho Gaye' from the film Kalank. Calling it his special memory, Remo said, "I have to say that in the last few years, we came closer and I feel fortunate that I worked with Saroj ji in her last work. For her, it was about uniting with her favourite Madhuri (Dixit) ji and I was happy to assist Saroj ji. I was handling the technical aspect of the dance."

