Salman Khan’s Race 3 Was Not A Flop: Remo D’Souza

      Remo D'Souza, who directed Salman Khan in Race 3 says that the film was not a flop as it managed to earn Rs 180 crore at the box office. "People used to talk about films being a hit, flop or a blockbuster. Now, the focus is on how much it made in its first weekend. As a director, I feel ₹180 crore is not a bad number. Baaki sab ki films ₹120-130 crore karti hai toh it's a blockbuster, but people felt my film didn't do well at the box office," said Remo, while talking to a leading daily.

      Recently, Remo's Street Dancer 3D, which casts Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, hit the theatres. The film was first offered to Katrina Kaif but the actress backed out and later, Shraddha took the command.

      Speaking about Shraddha replacing Katrina, Remo said, "Since Katrina had to opt out, we didn't think of anyone else but Shraddha. In 15 minutes she came on board."

      When asked if he finds easy to direct dance-themed films, Remo said, "It has more to do with the script. In F.A.L.T.U (2011), ABCD, ABCD 2 (2015) and Flying Jatt (2016), I was a part of the screenplay. The only movie I was not a part of writing was Race 3 (2018). It's not like I wasn't comfortable directing it. I am a little more comfortable with a script that I'm part of. I'm willing to direct different genres going ahead."

      Remo, who is known for his dance-reality TV shows, also said that he's happy that Bollywood's apathy towards the dance genre is finally changing. "I feel there are a lot of changes now. After ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013), this genre has opened up and people are making these kind of movies," asserted Remo.

      Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 23:48 [IST]
