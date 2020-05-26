Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With A 19-Year-Old Throwback Pic

Ashutosh Rana's Response

Ashutosh also wrote a few romantic lines for the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actress. He replied to his wife's tweet and wrote, "Forever yours, thank you from my heart."

Many friends and B-town actors showered love on the post, including Smita Bansal, Mithila Palkar and Shraddha Arya, Urmila Matondkar and Varun Grover. While Urmila wrote, "Awww happy anniversary," Mohd Zeeshan Ayub left a comment saying, "Many many congratulations."

Renuka Shahane Reveals How The Couple First Met

The two reportedly met on the sets of Jayati, where Rana was spellbound by Renuka's beauty and grace. A report in bollywoodshaadis.com also revealed that they were not in touch for a long time after their first meeting, but after missing the chance to see each other at a Diwali party, Rana had left her a voice message wishing 'Happy Diwali.'

Talking about the same, Renuka has once revealed in an interview, "This was on 17th October, he again called on 19th October and finally on 20th October 1998. Feeling a little awkward, I called him back and we ended up speaking for an hour. The days that followed were amazing, we spoke only on the phone because of our busy work schedule and finally, after almost three months we finally met on 31st December 1998."

Ashutosh Rana's Upcoming Films

Ashutosh Rana was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's WAR in 2019, followed by Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship in 2020. His upcoming projects include Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar's Prithviraj and Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera, both scheduled to release in 2020.