    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With A 19-Year-Old Throwback Pic

      By
      |

      On Monday, Renuka Shahane wished husband Ashutosh Rana on their wedding anniversary, with an adorable throwback picture. The former actress shared a heartfelt note reminiscing their 19 years of togetherness.

      Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

      Renuka shared a 19-year-old picture from their wedding night, in which she can be seen wearing the red bridal attire with the wedding garland around her neck, while Ashutosh can be seen in a white sherwani with a pagadi over this head. She captioned the picture as, "You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today.... love eternal ❤❤❤."

      Ashutosh Rana's Response

      Ashutosh Rana's Response

      Ashutosh also wrote a few romantic lines for the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actress. He replied to his wife's tweet and wrote, "Forever yours, thank you from my heart."

      Many friends and B-town actors showered love on the post, including Smita Bansal, Mithila Palkar and Shraddha Arya, Urmila Matondkar and Varun Grover. While Urmila wrote, "Awww happy anniversary," Mohd Zeeshan Ayub left a comment saying, "Many many congratulations."

      Renuka Shahane Reveals How The Couple First Met

      Renuka Shahane Reveals How The Couple First Met

      The two reportedly met on the sets of Jayati, where Rana was spellbound by Renuka's beauty and grace. A report in bollywoodshaadis.com also revealed that they were not in touch for a long time after their first meeting, but after missing the chance to see each other at a Diwali party, Rana had left her a voice message wishing 'Happy Diwali.'

      Talking about the same, Renuka has once revealed in an interview, "This was on 17th October, he again called on 19th October and finally on 20th October 1998. Feeling a little awkward, I called him back and we ended up speaking for an hour. The days that followed were amazing, we spoke only on the phone because of our busy work schedule and finally, after almost three months we finally met on 31st December 1998."

      Ashutosh Rana's Upcoming Films

      Ashutosh Rana's Upcoming Films

      Ashutosh Rana was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's WAR in 2019, followed by Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship in 2020. His upcoming projects include Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar's Prithviraj and Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera, both scheduled to release in 2020.

      Ashutosh Rana gifts BMW to wife Renuka on her birthday

      Renuka Shahane Talks About Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan: If Director Tells Him To Jump, He Will Do It

      Read more about: renuka shahane ashutosh rana
      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 11:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 26, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X