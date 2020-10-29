Renuka Shahane Remembers Reema Lagoo With HAHK Meme; Says 'She Would Have Loved This'

Hum Aapke Hain Koun Meets Titanic

Renuka Shahane took to her Twitter fleet to share a meme in which she and Reema Lagoo are seen dressed in traditional attires and performing a ritual. Leonarno DiCaprio's character Jack from Titanic is seen standing in front of them in the meme.

Renuka captioned the meme as, "Remembering Reema Tai. She would have loved this as I do." Well, we love this too!

Earlier, Renuka Had Shared An Emotional Note On Reema Lagoo's Demise

The actress had penned a long post on her Facebook page to remember Reema Lagoo. An excerpt of her post had revealed her experience of working with the veteran actress in Hum Aapke Hai Koun.

Renuka had written, "I wouldn't have imagined I would get the opportunity to work with you a few years down the line. "Hum Aapke Hain Koun"....I played your daughter. I would joke with you that I wasn't suited to play your daughter since you are so beautiful...."looks department Anupam Kher ". You would laugh full throatedly at this comment, slap me playfully and say!"

"We used to share our Tiffin boxes, make-up rooms.....you were protective about me.....if an actor became too friendly you would help me get out of any such situation.....I could spend hours watching you get ready. Though you would want to get ready as fast as possible because you didn't much care for spending time on make-up. You didn't need it much because you were naturally so beautiful," she had further written in her post.

Reema Lagoo's Demise Was A Huge Loss For The Film Industry

Reema Lagoo passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 59 in 2017. The actress was a veteran on the Marathi stage and was one of the most famous onscreen mothers both, in films and television. Some of her most popular films are Maine Pyar Kiya, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho and Vaastav. She also starred in the pouplar TV serials Tu Tu Main Main and Shriman Shrimati.