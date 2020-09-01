Report Claims Rhea Lied About Sushant's All Boys Trip; Passenger Manifest Reveals Sara's Name

Times Now Reveals Sara's Name Was On The Passenger Manifest

Times now has accessed the passenger manifest and revealed that Sara's name was on the list. The report also said that Sara travelled as Sara Sultan (She changed her last name to her maternal grandmother's name). SSR had also booked a chartered plane for the trip as Sara Ali Khan didn't want anyone to know anything.

Sushant's Former Assistant Rubbishes Rhea's Claims

Sushant's former assistant Sabir Ahmed has also rubbished Rhea's claims and said that Sara was on the trip with the late actor. Sabir also said the trip was for Sara and not for the boys. He shared with the portal that the duo stayed at a luxurious hotel in Bangkok. On returning, SSR's friend Samuel Haokip had received Sara at the airport.

Rhea Chakraborty Is Currently Being Questioned By The CBI

Meanwhile, the CBI has made some new revelations. During interrogation, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi told the CBI that Rhea Chakraborty used to handle the financial accounts and dealings of the late actor. She also revealed she was not involved in giving any medication to Sushant.