Report: Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Assaulting Her

Poonam And Sam Got Engaged In July

Poonam and Sam reportedly were in a live-in relationship for two years. The duo got engaged in July and tied the knot earlier this month among their close friends and family members in their Mumbai home. Poonam shared the news on Instagram on September 10 and wrote, "Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you."

The Duo Tied The Knot On September 1

Talking about her wedding she had told a portal, "I have known Sam for three years now and we have been living together for two years. I met him while shooting for a project. We couldn't ignore the fireworks between us and everything has been like a romantic Bollywood movie since".

Poonam And Sam Took A Trip To LA Earlier This Month

Last week, the duo was reportedly spotted heading to their honeymoon. Poonam also shared posts on social media with captions like "Having the best honeymoon." The two took a trip to LA and at the airport, Poonam was spotted wearing a traditional Chooda, Mangalsutra and Sindoor.