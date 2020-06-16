    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Report: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister-In-Law Passes Away In Bihar

      Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, at his Bandra residence. According to reports, the 34-year-old actor was battling depression and had been taking medication for the same for the past six months.

      Report: Sushant Singh Rajputs Sister-In-Law Passes Away In Bihar

      New reports have revealed that the late actor's sister-in-law, Sudha Devi, has passed away at his native, Purnia in Bihar, after she was unable to come to terms with Sushant's untimely demise. She breathed her last when Sushant's funeral was being conducted in Mumbai. The report also stated that she had stopped eating after she found out about the actor's demise.

      Sushant Singh Rajput, in the presence of his family members and close friends, was cremated on Monday at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. His former co-stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ranvir Shorey and other celebrities like Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda, etc., also attended the funeral.

      The actor's death has forced the industry to take an inward look and has restarted the discussion about the struggle of survival in Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut also called out the Bollywood's elite club for ignoring the talented actor and not giving him his due credit.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
