'Reunited With His Most Favourite Person': Riddhima Kapoor Shares Rare Pic Of Rishi With His Mom

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, after a two-year battle with leukemia. Since then, his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been posting various memories of her late father.

Recently, she took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful picture of Rishi dancing with his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor. She aptly captioned it as, "Reunited with his most favourite person." In the picture, the actor is seen holding his mother's hand as if asking her for a dance.

Riddhima also posted a picture of her parents, Rishi and Neetu from their wedding celebrations. The photo features the Bobby star in a suit, while his bride Neetu is seen wearing a heavy sari with the pallu on her head.

Speaking about Rishi Kapoor's mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, she passed away on October 1, 2018. Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor couldn't attend his mother's funeral as he was undergoing cancer treatment in New York.

Later, the veteran actor had opened up about his mother's demise while speaking to The Times of India. He was quoted as saying, "That was very unfortunate. I left for the US on September 29, and my mother passed away on October 1. She knew that I had contracted a serious disorder. That entire period was traumatic for me."

"I was caught up with my problem. I didn't know what to do, and I didn't have an option because I had to be here in New York. My brother told me that by the time I would get back, it would be too late. Also, I didn't have the stamina or strength to come back," he had further revealed.

Sharmila Tagore On Rishi Kapoor: He Took My Attention Away From Saif In Hum Tum

When Rishi Kapoor REPRIMANDED Priyanka Chopra And Said 'You're NOT A Brand Dear, You're An Actor'