Rhea Arrest: NCB Remand Does Not Say Rhea Chakraborty Consumed Drugs, But Procured Them For SSR

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8, 2020. The NCB had stepped into investigate the drug angle that had emerged from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

According to the latest reports, Rhea has been sent to 14-day judicial custody until September 21. The remand copy that the NCB filed before the court mentions that Rhea used to procure drugs but makes no mention of her consuming drugs.

The NCB also indicated that it was satisfied with Rhea's responses during the investigation, and said that they do not require further custodial interrogation at the moment.

Rhea was arrested under Sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of NDPS Act, after being grilled for over three days. She confessed to financing and procuring marijuana for consumption by her then boyfriend, the late Sushant Singh Rajput but denied consuming drugs herself.

Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's personal staffer Samuel Miranda were arrested by the agency on September 4. They confessed that they used to arrange marijuana and facilitate their delivery for Sushant. Their remand ends tomorrow, on September 9.

The lawyer of Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, who has also been accused of abetting the actor's suicide by his family, had said that Sushant had been consuming drugs since before he got into a relationship with Rhea, and that his family members knew about it. He also said that one of Sushant's sisters used to attend substance abuse parties organized at his place.

When asked to comment on Rhea's arrest, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the drug charges against Rhea has nothing to do with the family's case.

However, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted to Rhea's arrest by tweeting, #GodIsWithUs."

