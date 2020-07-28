FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty Alleges She Defrauded Sushant Singh Rajput, Threatened Him

After Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide, a four member team of the Patna police reached Mumbai to investigate the matter. In the FIR, Sushant's father has made serious allegations against Rhea and four members of her family.

Inspector General Sanjay Kumar Singh has been quoted as saying, "KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant's father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account."

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai.

The FIR against Rhea was filed at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, Sushant's hometown. Sushant's father apparently did not trust the Mumbai police with regard to the investigation, and therefore met a senior police officer of Patna. With this FIR, Sushant's family has gone public with their accusations for the first time.

In his statement, Singh continued, "Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea had threatened him to show doctor receipts to the media and would prove him mad. Thereafter, no person would give him work. On June 8 night, Sushant's secretary Disha committed suicide. Rhea had appointed her as Sushant's secretary. Later, Rhea blocked Sushant's number on her cell. Sushant was afraid that Rhea could have made him responsible for his manager's suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary's suicide case."

Earlier, Rhea had requested a CBI probe into Sushant's death, and tagged Union Home Minister in her social media post.

In the investigations being done by Mumbai police, Rhea was among the first to be questioned. As of now, around 40 statements have been recorded by Mumbai police, including those of Sushant's father, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and most recently, Mahesh Bhatt and Apoorva Mehta.

Sushant's death has triggered discussions on mental health, insider-outsider debates on the Hindi film industry, mud-slinging by celebrities, and enormous speculation by celebrities, netizens and the media on the circumstances leading the actor to take this extreme step.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty For Abetment Of Suicide: Report