Rhea Chakraborty Arrested By NCB: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Calls It 'Travesty Of Justice'

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on September 8, 2020, in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. However, FilmiBeat has learnt that the NCB will not seek the custody of Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea's arrest comes three days after her brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested along with Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reacted to her arrest, calling it an absolute "travesty of justice". Read his statement here.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde said in a statement to the media, "Travesty of Justice. 3 Central Agencies hounding a single Woman, just because she was in love with a Drug Addict and was suffering from Mental Health issues for several years under the care of 5 Leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of Illegally Administered Medicines and used drugs."

It may be recalled that Rhea Chakraborty, before going in for questioning with the NCB after her brother Showik Chakraborty's arrest, had said through her lawyer that she was ready for arrest.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB over drug charges under section 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by the agency for over three days over her alleged links with the drug cartel. She has confessed to buying drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput but denied consuming drugs herself, although she admitted to attending drug parties.

On September 8, Rhea Chakraborty was taken for medical examination at Mumbai's Sion Hospital before being taken into custody for interrogation. Her COVID-19 report is negative.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested at 4 pm on September 8. Incidentally, her brother Showik Chakraborty and SSR house manager Samuel Miranda are still in NCB custody and their remand ends tomorrow, September 9. There is a possibility of the actress being confronted with Showik and Samuel during questioning. There is a court hearing after 7 pm today. All court proceedings will be done remotely over video call, considering the COVID-19 scenario.

