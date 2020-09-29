Rhea Chakraborty’s Bail Hearing: Lawyer Says Sushant Had Been Consuming Drugs Before He Met Rhea

During her bail hearing before the Bombay High Court on September 29, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Sushant Singh Rajput had been consuming drugs since before he met Rhea. He also pointed that if Sushant had been alive today, he would have been punished under Section 20.

"It is not that Sushant Singh Rajput got into drugs after Rhea came into his life. His co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor appear to have given statements Sushant Singh Rajput was consuming drugs much prior to 2019," said Maneshinde during the bail hearing on Tuesday.

Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and several others have been arrested in connection with the drugs case that emerged from Sushant's death case. Rhea is currently lodged at Byculla Jail.

According to the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea was part of a drugs syndicate and had purchased narcotics. "Had Sushant Singh Rajput been alive today, he would have been punished under Section 20," said Maneshinde and added, "Sushant would have then claimed the immunity of rehabilitation and got away with punishment for small quantities,"

He continued, "There is nothing to say that Rhea financed any illicit drug purchase. Even if the prosecution case is accepted, that it only small quantity for the consumption of Sushant Singh Rajput." He also said that during the time Rhea and Sushant were living together, the latter was the only consumer of drugs. Maneshinde further said that the amount allegedly purchased, which is said to be '25 grams for the consumption of Sushant' - indicates that they were not purchasing it for profit.

