Rhea Chakraborty Call Records: Actress Called Aamir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, And Others

Rhea Chakraborty's call records have revealed more details about who the actress has been in touch with. According to recent reports, the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea, was in touch with several celebrities like Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Sunny Singh and dance maestro late Saroj Khan.

Rhea is currently being investigated by the CBI in abetment to suicide case and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in money laundering case. Rhea and her family members were named in an FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in connection with the actor's death. The FIR was filed by Bihar police, which has now been transferred to CBI.

Recently, a report by IANS revealed details about Rhea's call logs. It said that Rhea had called Aamir Khan once while the superstar reverted to her in the form of three SMSs. The agency report also confirmed that the number mentioned in the CDR list belonged to the superstar.

Rhea Also Spoke To Rakul Preet Singh and Sharddha Kapoor The records also showed that Rhea had made 30 calls to actor Rakul Preet Singh while she (Rakul) called back 14 times and they also exchanged two SMSs. Rhea reportedly had called Kalank star Aditya Roy Kapoor 16 times, who also made seven calls to her. Rhea And Mahesh Bhatt Reportedly Exchanged Calls 16 Times She also spoke to Shraddha Kapoor who called her back twice, was in touch with Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh, and Rana Daggubati whom she had called seven times. Rhea has also exchanged texts with dance maestro Saroj Khan, who passed away last month. Rhea called Saroj Khan thrice while the latter called her back twice. Earlier, the CDR had revealed that Rhea was also in touch with Mahesh Bhatt. The two exchanged 16 calls, nine calls were made by Rhea while he called her seven times. Rhea Summoned Twice By ED In Money Laundering Case Rhea was summoned by the ED to record her statement twice. She appeared at the station with her brother Showik, who was also summoned by the ED, thrice. Rhea's father Indrajit, ex-manager Shruti Modi, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, her Chartered Accountant Ritesh Shah, Sushant's CA Sandeep Sridhar and Sushant's sister Mitu Singh have also recorded their statements in the money laundering case.

Sushant's Death Case: No Calls Exchanged Between Late Actor And Rhea Chakraborty After June 8

Mumbai Resident Blocks 150 Callers After Facing Abuse As He Was Mistaken For Rhea Chakraborty