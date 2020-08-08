Rhea Chakraborty's Call Records: Actress Spoke To Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt 16 Times Last Year
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently took over the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.
Amid this, the late actor-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's call records have been revealed. The records show that the actress was regularly in touch with her family, Sushant and his friends including Siddharth Pithani and B-town personalities like Mahesh Bhatt. She was also in touch with Sushant's business associates.
Rhea Received More Calls From Sushant's House Manager Samuel Miranda And Former Manager Shruti Modi More Than Sushant
As per an IANS report, Rhea's call records show that the actress spoke to her father Indrajit Chakraborty 1,192 times, her brother 1,069 times, but she spoke only 145 times with Sushant and 4 times with his sister Rani.
Further, Rhea spoke at least 287 times with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and 791 times with Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi.
Rhea Chakraborty Was In Touch With Mahesh Bhatt
Speaking about Bollywood celebrities, the Jalebi actress spoke with her mentor and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt 16 times out of which 7 were incoming, 23 times with actor Aditya Roy Kapur and 22 times with talent manager Uday Singh Gauri.
Rhea Chakraborty Was Also In Contact With Sushant's Friends
The actress called up Sushant's friends, Siddharth Pithani (100 times) and Deepesh Sawant (41 times). She also spoke to a realty company 23 times in the past one year.
Rhea Had Also Called Up A Mumbai Cop
According to Rhea's call records, the actress made 4 calls and sent a message in June-July to Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe, who is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Speaking about the two calls which materialised, one was asking her to come to the police station to record her statement, and the other was the one she made to complain about the threats she received on social media after Sushant's demise.
On Friday (August 7, 2020), Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty and Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi were summoned by the Enforcement Directoriate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case against Rhea and her family members. The ED case is based on the FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna.
