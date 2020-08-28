Rhea Chakraborty Calls Mahesh Bhatt A 'Father Figure'; Says Sushant Knew Him Much Before Her

Rhea Chakraborty Says She Was Completely Broken When Sushant Told Her To Move Out Of His House On June 8

The actress told the news channel, "How would you feel when someone asks you to leave? This was when I was unwell and in the same phase as him? When I have taken care of him for so long? When there is so much affection between us? He asked me to leave when it is known that those who care for people suffering from mental illness, like a spouse or a girlfriend or a boyfriend, often face similar issues. I was completely broken. I already have anxiety. I was also having panic attacks."

Rhea Chakraborty Says Mahesh Bhatt Is A 'Father Figure' In Her Life

Clarifying her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea said that the filmmaker was a ‘father figure' in her life and would address her as ‘child' while she always called him ‘Sir.'

Rhea Chakraborty Claims That Her Conversation With Mahesh Bhatt Was Misconstrued

Speaking about her WhatsApp chat with him dating to June 8, the actress said, "I spoke to Bhatt saab because he is like a father figure for me. I called him to say I don't have it in me to go ahead. He (Sushant) has asked me to leave and I am completely broken. He asked me to think of my father and go home, to be strong for my father. Bhatt saab told me you cannot break down to this level. This conversation was misconstrued, I was made into his girlfriend when he has a daughter my age. Don't I have the right to consult someone?"

Rhea Says She Was In Touch With Mahesh Bhatt Since They Worked Together On A Film Titled Jalebi

"I called Bhatt saab the same day I left Sushant's home. In fact, Sushant and Bhatt saab also had a lovely relationship. He knew Bhatt saab much before I came into the picture. Sushant have even tweeted about how good he felt after meeting Mahesh Bhatt. Why isn't anyone listening to Sushant then?" the actress told the news channel.

Rhea Reacts To Rumours That Mahesh Bhatt Asked Her To Break Up With Sushant

The actress denied the rumours and added, "Even if Bhatt saab had asked me to leave Sushant, it would not have worked. It is a matter of the heart."