Rhea Chakraborty Case: IPS Vinay Tiwari Breaks Silence, Reprimands BMC For Forcibly Quarantining Him

While speaking to a leading daily, IPS Vinay Tiwari, who is leading the Bihar Police team in the Rhea Chakraborty case investigation after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, slammed BMC for forcibly quarantining him when he arrived in Mumbai.

While lashing out at BMC, he told Mid-day, "I am on essential duty but the BMC has put me under house arrest in an illegal manner. Thousands of people are travelling to Mumbai but the civic officials have selectively targeted me for their vested interests."

Calling BMC's move unconstitutional, he said, "This forceful home quarantine has definitely hampered our investigation. I am exploring all options and if needed, we will definitely go to the Supreme Court against the BMC, as their order is unconstitutional."

The Director-General of Bihar Police, Gupteshwar Pandey also informed the daily that he has written to the BMC commissioner requesting them to free Vinay Tiwari, but his request was not accepted.

"There is no transparency in the investigation by the Mumbai police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. We had written a letter to the BMC commissioner requesting him to move Tiwari out of home quarantine because according to the rule, 'local district/municipal administration will be authorised to give exemption from home isolation for contributing to an office or for other important work after checking the passengers'. But the BMC has turned down our request," said Pandey.

Meanwhile, many netizens also criticised Mumbai Police for putting Vinay Tiwari under home quarantine. They are also very upset with Mumbai police's investigation, and want to learn the truth about Sushant's death as soon as possible, without any discrepancy.