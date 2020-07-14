Rhea Chakraborty Changes Her WhatsApp Display Photo With A Happy Moment With Sushant Singh Rajput

Happier Times

Rhea's WhatsApp display picture shows her and the late actor sharing a beautiful moment together in the past. The photo features Rhea looking into the camera, while Sushant is seen flashing a broad smile, looking at her face.

Rhea Has Been Keeping A Low Profile On Social Media

Post Sushant's death, the actress has maintained a stoic silence, and has been keeping away from social media. Recently, the actress even turned off comments on her Instagram page to stay away from trolls.

Sushant And Rhea Were Rumoured To Be In A Relationship

The rumoured lovebirds were occasionally spotted together on lunch outings and holidays. However, Sushant and Rhea never confirmed their relationship status.

In April 2020, in an interview with Times of India, Rhea was quoted as saying, "Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now. We were in YRF together and we had the same manager for a long period." She had further added, "Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don't hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys. Whereas Sushant is a concern, he's one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don't know about him but to me, he's super cute and attractive. But I don't know what he thinks about me."

Sushant And Rhea Were Even Supposed To Do A Film Together

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Rumi Jaffery had confirmed that he had signed Sushant and Rhea for his new film, and the film was scheduled to go on floors in May. Speaking about Sushant's role, the filmmaker had said, "A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant's dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan's acting and Govinda's dance and that's why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat." He had further added that he will "never" make the film as it was "written keeping Sushant in mind."