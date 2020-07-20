Rhea Chakraborty Complaints Against Two Instagram Users Who Threatened Her; Mumbai Police Files FIR

Last month has been extremely unsettling for actress Rhea Chakraborty as the actress not only lost her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but has been constantly facing backlash from the netizens. Owing to her old pictures/videos with Mahesh Bhatt, both Rhea and Bhatt were shamed by the netizens. Many netizens also accused Rhea of being an unreliable girlfriend and called her a gold-digger. For the unversed, Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Rhea maintained her silence on Sushant's demise for a month.

However, a few days ago, Rhea took to her Instagram page and penned a eulogy for Sushant. Sadly, the actress was trashed by the netizens left, right and center. Things took an ugly turn when Rhea shared a screenshot of online threats of rape and murder that she received in her DM.

She had written, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don't commit suicide @mannu_raaut? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment."

While some felt sorry for Rhea, others justified the hate that she has been receiving!

Now, according to the latest reports, Rhea has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police and they have filed an FIR against the two Instagram users for threatening the actress.

"We registered the First Information Report (FIR) on Saturday under Indian Penal Code Sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (intending to insult modesty of any woman) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act," Santacruz police station's senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar told Mid-Day.

Apparently, the investigation is at a primary stage and the cops are taking help of cyber police to track the accused.