    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Rhea Chakraborty Confirmed Her Wedding With Sushant Singh To A Property Dealer!

      Soon after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death broke out in the media, reports suggested that the actor was supposed to get married in November. One of his cousins had confirmed to the media that the family was looking forward to the wedding. However, he refrained from taking any name. Having said that, from the past few months, rumours were rife that Sushant was dating actress Rhea Chakraborty and the duo was in a serious relationship. Though, none of them confirmed about the relationship, the latest reports suggest that Rhea was all prepared to tie the knot with Sushant.

      According to Aaj Tak, a property dealer said that he had met Rhea and revealed, "The duo (Rhea and Sushant) was looking for a house together. I have no idea more than that. Rhea told me 'I am looking for a house in Bandra and I am going to stay with Sushant Singh Rajput and we are soon getting married.'"

      When the property dealer was asked if Sushant was facing any problem in paying rents, he said, "There were no such issues regarding rent. However, the only problem was his late-night parties. Before this, where SSR was residing, that society too had complained about his late-night parties."

      Yesterday, Rhea was spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral and she looked every bit devastated. Reports also suggest that the duo was supposed to collaborate for a romantic comedy and they were all set to kickstart the shoot after the lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak was lifted.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 19:55 [IST]
