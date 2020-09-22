Rhea Chakraborty's Judicial Custody Extended Till Oct 6, Bail Plea Hearing To Be Held Tomorrow

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty who was remanded for14 days in Byculla jail in connection to the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has ended today on September 22. The actress has now filed for bail on the same day and is expected to be produced in court virtually.

According to a statement by Advocate Satish Maneshinde, "Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed an application for Bail in the NDPS Case in the Bombay High Court. It is coming up for hearing on 23rd Sept 2020 before Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The details of the bail applications will be shared after the hearing on 23rd Sept."

The latest report suggests Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody has been extended till October 6 by special NDPS court.

Rhea Was Arrested By NCB On September 8 For the unversed, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, after three days of questioning for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. According to reports, she can face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty in the late actor's drug abuse case. Earlier this month, NCB had also arrested Rhea's brother Showik, Sushant's personal staff Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda for allegedly procuring drugs. Rhea's Judicial Custody Has Been Extended To October 6 On Monday, September 21, the NCB questioned Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha for five hours at the Bombay Port Trust (BPT) guest house in south Mumbai. She has been asked to appear before the NCB for the second day. According to reports, the agency has also summoned Rajput's ex-manager Shruti Modi and has asked her to appear on Tuesday. Rhea's Bail Hearing Is On September 23 In High Court The agency reportedly has made 18 arrests so far and several Bollywood celebrities are under the scanner. A report in Hindustan Times states that the Investigation has led to large drug organisations and entities in Amritsar and Pakistan supplying cocaine and other hard drugs to Mumbai, and to Bollywood. Rhea Chakraborty has allegedly named 15 Bollywood celebrities who are suspected to have procured and consumed drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty's Bail: Lawyer In No Hurry To Move High Court

NCB To Summon Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor And Simmone Khambatta